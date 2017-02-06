Saints Eyeing Return to Millsaps College for Training Camp, Source Says
For the past three seasons, Saints fans have made their displeasure known that the team moved training camp practices to West Virginia at the Greenbrier resort. With that contract now up, sources from Sporting News say that the familiar stomping grounds of Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi might return to being the home of the Saints training camp.
