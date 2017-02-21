One arrested after Pearl police chase ends in crash on I-55
Pearl Police were investigating an incident at the Outlets of Mississippi where a man was using stolen credit cards to try and buy gift cards. When police approached the suspect in the parking lot, he sped off, leading authorities down Riverwind Drive to Pearson Road to Highway 80. The car then went west on Highway 80 towards Jackson.
