Nancy Carpenter named MBJ's Business Woman of the Year - Mississippi Business Journal
Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi's Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 13
|Ivan
|155
|The Steve Harvey Show
|Feb 11
|Marvin
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|juster
|2,040
|Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK!
|Feb 9
|RASTUS
|1
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC