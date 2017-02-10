Mississippi teen spreads gospel as ordained pastor

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, taken over the rotunda at the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., House page, Kyle Pernell, 17, of Moorhead, Miss., enjoys the view of a venue he has been learning about this week. Pernell, who was ordained as a Baptist pastor at age 17, had the unique opportunity to put his skills to work at the Mississippi Capitol by offering the opening prayer one morning this week at the state House, where he spent the week running errands as a page.

