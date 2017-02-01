Mississippi murder suspects returned ...

Mississippi murder suspects returned from Junction City

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

JACKSON, Miss.-Two suspects in a Mississippi pawn shop robbery that left three people dead are back in the state after being captured in Junction City last month. News outlets report 35-year-old Jamison Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia face three counts of capital murder in the Dec. 17 shooting deaths at Bill's Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange in Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16) 10 hr Smith123 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Telisha 20,805
Two spell one captain Jan 29 You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
Thots Jan 25 I_m55S 1
Thank The Creator Jan 19 truth hurts 2
mlk day Jan 16 Thomas A 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC