Mississippi murder suspects returned from Junction City

JACKSON, Miss.-Two suspects in a Mississippi pawn shop robbery that left three people dead are back in the state after being captured in Junction City last month. News outlets report 35-year-old Jamison Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia face three counts of capital murder in the Dec. 17 shooting deaths at Bill's Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange in Jackson.

