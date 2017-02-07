Marcus Epps signs first-team contract

Marcus Epps signs first-team contract

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brotherly Game

Former University of South Florida winger Marcus Epps has signed a first team contract with the Philadelphia Union , becoming the second member of the club's 2017 SuperDraft class to sign with the organization. "Marcus impressed us over his collegiate career and has continued to show his abilities throughout this preseason," Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart said in a news release .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
Special Needs Children Feb 4 angel eyes 2
you so black Feb 3 yo yo swagg friend 2
Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16) Feb 3 Joker123 4
Two spell one captain Jan 29 You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
Thots Jan 25 I_m55S 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC