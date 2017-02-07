Marcus Epps signs first-team contract
Former University of South Florida winger Marcus Epps has signed a first team contract with the Philadelphia Union , becoming the second member of the club's 2017 SuperDraft class to sign with the organization. "Marcus impressed us over his collegiate career and has continued to show his abilities throughout this preseason," Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart said in a news release .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
|you so black
|Feb 3
|yo yo swagg friend
|2
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|Feb 3
|Joker123
|4
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC