LU police chief discusses importance of equality
Equality should be the same for all, no matter your race, about 200 students were told Thursday as part of a Black History Month presentation at Russellville High School. In his program on civil rights, Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill discussed how Jim Crow laws, which were in place from 1877-1950, were enforced by people who wore a uniform, like he does today.
