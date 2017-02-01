Jackson State to repay $1.17M in fede...

Jackson State to repay $1.17M in federal science money

Wednesday

Jackson State University will pay $1.17 million to settle claims that it didn't keep records supporting spending of federal money, and then faked records it gave to auditors.

