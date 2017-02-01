Jackson State to repay $1.17M in federal science money
Jackson State University will pay $1.17 million to settle claims that it didn't keep records supporting spending of federal money, and then faked records it gave to auditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC