Honoring the life of Leontyne Price
"Like most singers, she started out playing the piano and singing in the church choir," said George Price, her brother. "Leontyne played the piano for the choir and all of that, and later on she grew a little older, she found out that she had a voice that she could sing," Price said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Robello
|20,833
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 13
|Ivan
|155
|The Steve Harvey Show
|Feb 11
|Marvin
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|juster
|2,040
|Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK!
|Feb 9
|RASTUS
|1
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC