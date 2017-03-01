Hair, the Great Society, Two World Premieres and More Slated for...

Hair, the Great Society, Two World Pr...

Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty announced today full details for the 2017-2018 season, including the American love-rock musical Hair, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary; the terror-filled Frankenstein in a new collaboration with Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts; The Great Society, a follow-up to the smash-hit All the Way and a co-production with Houston's Alley Theatre ; and two world-premiere plays, The Trials of Sam Houston and Miller, Mississippi. Productions will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall and the Studio Theatre at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and the Kalita Humphreys Theater on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

