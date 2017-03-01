Hair, the Great Society, Two World Premieres and More Slated for...
Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty announced today full details for the 2017-2018 season, including the American love-rock musical Hair, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary; the terror-filled Frankenstein in a new collaboration with Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts; The Great Society, a follow-up to the smash-hit All the Way and a co-production with Houston's Alley Theatre ; and two world-premiere plays, The Trials of Sam Houston and Miller, Mississippi. Productions will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall and the Studio Theatre at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and the Kalita Humphreys Theater on Turtle Creek Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kim wade is a muslim
|45 min
|JODY
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|There are to many COLLARD And chitterling...
|Tue
|Rastus
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Charmn Denise
|156
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Feb 27
|Bubba Watkins
|4
|talent
|Feb 27
|That right
|3
|The Oscar Awards
|Feb 26
|Jason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC