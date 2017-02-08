Four killed at nightclub; suspect charged with capital murder

YAZOO CITY, MS - A Yazoo City quadruple homicide suspect has been charged with capital murder by MBI, the Yazoo City Police Department and the investigators with the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office. 27-year-old Briddell Barber is charged with one count of capital murder in connection with the early morning slayings.

