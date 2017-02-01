Four in custody after Jackson chase
Jackson Police have arrested four people following the robbery of an individual and a pursuit that went through several precincts. The chase started in the area of Holmes Avenue, to Parkway Avenue, to Northside Drive to I-220, to Nimitz Avenue, to Capitol Street, to Palmyra to Bailey Avenue, to Edwards Avenue, and Stopping on Fontaine Avenue.
