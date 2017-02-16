Feds: Hub City doctor, Christmas tree farm named in federal pharmacy investigation
The federal pharmacy investigation that alleges more than $400 million was defrauded from health insurance provider's centers around the Hub City and names local doctors and businesses. The complaint reveals 235 detailed assets seized, which include cash, cars, boats, airplanes and properties from people in the Hub City.
