Drug-cup vendor who did business with La. sentenced to 5 years in...

Mark Longoria, 53, CEO of Houston-based Drug Testing Corp., leaves the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 3, 2016, after pleading guilty Wednesday to a charge that he conspired to bribe Mississippi's former corrections commissioner. Longoria said he paid nearly $230,000 to businessman Cecil McCrory as a commission for sales that Longoria's company made to the Mississippi prison system.

