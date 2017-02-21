Driver identified in deadly Hinds County wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the driver that was killed in a wreck at the intersection of Hwy 18 and Springridge Road as 70-year-old James Finley of Jackson. According to Corporal Eric Henry, with MHP, a white Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east on Highway 18 and a black Chevrolet Corvette was turning left on Highway 18 from Springridge Road when both vehicles collided in the intersection.

