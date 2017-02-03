Dowd named partner

Dowd named partner

9 hrs ago

Litigation attorney Matthew R. Dowd has been promoted to partner at the Jackson law firm of Adams and Reese.

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,970

