Delta MD88 at Jackson on Jan 26th 2017, bird strike
A Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-88, registration N901DE performing flight DL-1411 from Atlanta,GA to Jackson,MS , was on approach to Jackson's runway 34L descending through 2500 feet when a large bird impacted the nose of the aircraft. The aircraft continued for a safe landing on runway 34L about 5 minutes later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|19 hr
|Smith123
|3
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC