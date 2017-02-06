Complaint names member of Atlanta may...

Complaint names member of Atlanta mayor's cabinet in scandal

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

CBS46 Investigates has uncovered new court records that name Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Kishia Powell and Mitzi Bickers, a former campaign manager for Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, in a complaint. We sorted through court documents filed in Jackson, Mississippi and uncovered a complaint filed by a woman named Stephanie Coleman, who works for the city of Jackson.

