Civil Rights, History Museum directors, administrator hired

The leadership team for the 2 Mississippi Museums is now in place with Cindy Gardner as site administrator, Pamela Junior as director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and Rachel Myers as director of the Museum of Mississippi History.

