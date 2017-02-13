Civil Rights, History Museum directors, administrator hired
The leadership team for the 2 Mississippi Museums is now in place with Cindy Gardner as site administrator, Pamela Junior as director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and Rachel Myers as director of the Museum of Mississippi History.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valentine Waste
|4 hr
|Seerer
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Ivan
|155
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|The Steve Harvey Show
|Sat
|Marvin
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|juster
|2,040
|you so black
|Feb 3
|yo yo swagg friend
|2
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|Jan 15
|Lord bless you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC