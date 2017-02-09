'Back the Badge' bill passes Mississi...

'Back the Badge' bill passes Mississippi House after emotional debate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Mississippi Press

House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, calls on members to support a Back The Badge legislation that would triple the penalties for committing violence against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency responders, during floor debate Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers face Thursday, Feb. 9, deadline for original floor action on general bills originating in their own House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK! 9 hr RASTUS 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Special Needs Children Feb 4 angel eyes 2
you so black Feb 3 yo yo swagg friend 2
Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16) Feb 3 Joker123 4
Two spell one captain Jan 29 You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC