'Back the Badge' bill passes Mississippi House after emotional debate

House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, calls on members to support a Back The Badge legislation that would triple the penalties for committing violence against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency responders, during floor debate Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers face Thursday, Feb. 9, deadline for original floor action on general bills originating in their own House.

