Analysis: Mississippi museum directors see role as educators
FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2017, AT 4:00 P.M. CST.-In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo taken at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Rachel Myers says she looks forward to working as director of the Museum of Mississippi History. She begins the job March 1, and the museum is scheduled to open in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|mexico
|20,851
|What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi...
|10 hr
|Copblock
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Feb 18
|ThomasA
|3
|Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11)
|Feb 17
|Jared12345
|42
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 13
|Ivan
|155
|The Steve Harvey Show
|Feb 11
|Marvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC