Aiavolasiti named director of Waveland's Ground Zero Hurricane Museum
"The purpose of Waveland's Ground Zero Hurricane Museum is not to remind people of the past, but to show the resilience of residents as we look to the future," Linda Aiavolasiti - Museum director. Last month, Waveland's Board of Aldermen approved the appointment of Aiavolasiti as director.
