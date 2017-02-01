Aaron Odom Flips Commitment to Mississippi State from Louisville
Defensive end Aaron Odom's strange journey to find a college finally came to an end when he flipped his commitment again, this time going from Louisville to Mississippi State. Mississippi State had to sweat out a drawn-out process with Odom, but the wait will be well worth it for head coach Dan Mullen.
