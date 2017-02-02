A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of In...

A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Indemnity National Insurance...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

A.M. Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Indemnity National Insurance Company based on the change in ownership announced Jan. 13, 2017 whereby KEWA US Inc., a subsidiary of KEWA Financial Inc., acquired 100% of Indemnity National's capital stock. The under review with negative implications status reflects A.M. Best's concern over the uncertainty regarding Indemnity National's change of ownership and future operational and financial plans, which may have an impact on Indemnity National's future earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr white girls 20,804
Two spell one captain Jan 29 You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
Thots Jan 25 I_m55S 1
Thank The Creator Jan 19 truth hurts 2
mlk day Jan 16 Thomas A 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC