A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Indemnity National Insurance...
A.M. Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Indemnity National Insurance Company based on the change in ownership announced Jan. 13, 2017 whereby KEWA US Inc., a subsidiary of KEWA Financial Inc., acquired 100% of Indemnity National's capital stock. The under review with negative implications status reflects A.M. Best's concern over the uncertainty regarding Indemnity National's change of ownership and future operational and financial plans, which may have an impact on Indemnity National's future earnings.
