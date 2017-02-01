3 On Your Side Investigates: What's in the Water
After lead scares in Flint, Michigan and the Capital City just two years ago, many remain concerned about the water coming into their homes. Experts maintain lead can have severe consequences on your health, especially for children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|10 hr
|Smith123
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC