10-year-old rapper seeks to spread 'p...

10-year-old rapper seeks to spread 'positive hip-hop'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Standing less than 5 feet tall, it's easy to overlook "Corey J." in a crowded room. Until he opens his mouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) 19 hr Jared12345 42
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr mexico 20,836
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Feb 13 Ivan 155
The Steve Harvey Show Feb 11 Marvin 1
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) Feb 11 juster 2,040
Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK! Feb 9 RASTUS 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,934 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC