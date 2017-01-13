Worth the drive: Mississippi Opera, M...

Worth the drive: Mississippi Opera, MSU Department of Music: 'Bulldogs on Broadway'

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In conjunction with Mississippi Opera, Mississippi State's Department of Music is presenting an evening program of Broadway and cabaret favorites Monday at Duling Hall in Jackson. Taking place Jan. 16 at 622 Duling Ave., the family-friendly "Bulldogs on Broadway" production features faculty and students in the MSU music department's voice area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... 5 hr Drop Outs 2
Hire more NEGROS Jan 6 GERRY 1
News Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo Jan 6 See To Believe 2
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Jan 5 Common sense 2
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Jan 4 Victoria Hall 150
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi... Jan 2 Copblock 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC