Worth the drive: Mississippi Opera, MSU Department of Music: 'Bulldogs on Broadway'
In conjunction with Mississippi Opera, Mississippi State's Department of Music is presenting an evening program of Broadway and cabaret favorites Monday at Duling Hall in Jackson. Taking place Jan. 16 at 622 Duling Ave., the family-friendly "Bulldogs on Broadway" production features faculty and students in the MSU music department's voice area.
