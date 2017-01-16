What It Looks Like When Communities Make Racial Justice a Priority
"We've always said that we want to make Jackson the greenest city in the world," co-founder Kali Akuno said of Cooperation Jackson's work combining social and environmental sustainability. "We want to create a local example and magnify it through the political process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yes! Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mlk day
|Mon
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|Jan 15
|Lord bless you
|1
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Jan 5
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Victoria Hall
|150
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC