What It Looks Like When Communities M...

What It Looks Like When Communities Make Racial Justice a Priority

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Yes! Magazine

"We've always said that we want to make Jackson the greenest city in the world," co-founder Kali Akuno said of Cooperation Jackson's work combining social and environmental sustainability. "We want to create a local example and magnify it through the political process."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yes! Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mlk day Mon Thomas A 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
Jackson Mississippi Denny's Jan 15 Lord bless you 1
Hire more NEGROS Jan 6 GERRY 1
News Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo Jan 6 See To Believe 2
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Jan 5 Common sense 2
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Jan 4 Victoria Hall 150
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC