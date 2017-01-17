Viola Davis reveals how she feels abo...

Viola Davis reveals how she feels about The Help, and she isn't happy

Viola Davis at the BAFTA Life in Pictures event, where she criticised The Help for sanitising the drama it portrayed. Photo/AP Viola Davis has spoken out about problems she had with The Help , the Civil Rights drama that won her an Oscar nomination in 2012, criticising the decision to sanitise the pain of the era in which it was set by leaving many of the film's tougher, more dramatic scenes on the cutting room floor.

