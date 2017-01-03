Updated Traffic: Drivers urged to avo...

Updated Traffic: Drivers urged to avoid icy roads

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - Many roads in the Jackson metro area and state-wide have iced over. At 8:30 p.m. Friday MDOT said I-20 East was closed at Norrell Road in Hinds County .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hire more NEGROS Jan 6 GERRY 1
News Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo Jan 6 See To Believe 2
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Jan 5 Common sense 2
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Jan 4 Victoria Hall 150
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi... Jan 2 Copblock 1
White people Boycot Pizza Hut Dec 31 ThomasA 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC