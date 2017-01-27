Tyson Donates 70,000 Pounds Of Protei...

Tyson Donates 70,000 Pounds Of Protein To Aid Tornado Recovery In Georgia, Mississippi

Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 70,000 pounds of protein on Friday to food banks in Georgia and Mississippi following the deadly tornadoes in the southeast, according to a press release. The Mississippi Food Network in Jackson, Mississippi and Second Harvest of South Georgia in Thomasville, Georgia, each received a donation of chicken that will provide meals to residents in need.

