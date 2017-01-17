Tornado Touches Down in Miss., Warnings of 'Quarter Size...

Tornado Touches Down in Miss., Warnin...

"At 3:45 a.m. CST, a confirmed tornado was located over West Hattiesburg, moving northeast at 50 mph," read a NWS Severe Weather Statement issued at 3:46 a.m. Less than 10 minutes later, at 3:55 a.m., the Jackson, Mississippi office of the NWS tweeted, "Tornado moving through Hattiesburg right now! TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY!" The statement also urged, "To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

