The Wildest Inauguration Party Ever

The Wildest Inauguration Party Ever

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Beast

On March 4, 1829, Andrew Jackson raised his right hand and swore to uphold the constitution et cetera, et cetera as the seventh president of the United States. The moment was historic in many ways-this was the first swearing-in held outside the chambers of the U.S. Capitol building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank The Creator 1 hr truth hurts 2
mlk day Jan 16 Thomas A 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
Jackson Mississippi Denny's Jan 15 Lord bless you 1
Hire more NEGROS Jan 6 GERRY 1
News Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo Jan 6 See To Believe 2
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Jan 5 Common sense 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC