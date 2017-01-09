Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces First Southern Literary Salon of the Season

Tennessee Shakespeare Company , the Mid-South's professional classical theatre, returns to its popular Southern Literary Salon for a look at the ever-changing vision of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, life-long daughter of Jackson, Mississippi. TSC presents Eudora Welty : Mississippi Myth at Nancy Copp's hidden, welcoming Germantown home on Friday, January 27 from 6:00-8:00pm.

