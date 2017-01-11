Smith promoted to Captain
Charles Louis Smith III, of Jackson has completed his training with FedEx and has been promoted to Captain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Jan 5
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Victoria Hall
|150
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi...
|Jan 2
|Copblock
|1
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Dec 31
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC