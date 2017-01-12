Slain Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers Honored with Historic Landmark
The National Parks Service said Wednesday it will honor slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers by naming his former home as a National Historic Landmark. On June 12, 1963, Evers was assassinated in the driveway outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi.
