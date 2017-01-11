Replacing, repealing Obamacare at same time 'ideal': top Trump aide
The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as ''Obamacare'', outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October... Repealing and replacing the U.S. Affordable Care Act in one action would be "ideal," but it "may take time" to get all elements of the heath care law's alternative ready, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff said on Sunday. A full repeal and replacing of Obamacare may not happen immediately but it will happen "as quickly as possible," Reince Priebus said on the CBS program "Face the Nation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Jan 5
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Victoria Hall
|150
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi...
|Jan 2
|Copblock
|1
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Dec 31
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC