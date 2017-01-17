Renasant announces record earnings, plus $190M merger with Metropolitan Bank
Renasant posted fourth-quarter net income of $23.6 million, or 55 cents per share, an 11.7 percent increase over the same period a year earlier. For all of 2016, Renasant recorded net income of $90.9 million, or $2.17 per share.
