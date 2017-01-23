politicsThe Future of the Left Is FemaleWomena s rights are human rights. Rebecca Traister
A lot of people predicted that women were going to change America's political history in January of 2017. But pretty much no one anticipated that they'd be doing it as leaders of the resistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|7 hr
|clicks
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|Jan 15
|Lord bless you
|1
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC