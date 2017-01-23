More Severe Storms Possible Tonight
TORNADO WATCH has been issued for much of Acadiana until 9PM as conditions are favorable for severe storms to quickly fire up this evening which could produce a tornado. As of this afternoon only one storm has developed over Acadiana in St. Landry Parish but models are indicating that more storms could pop up across Acadiana this evening with the chance for widespread scattered showers and storms after midnight.
