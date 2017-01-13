Jackson native Marcus Epps selected i...

Jackson native Marcus Epps selected in MLS SuperDraft

Friday Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

A pair of Bulls were drafted Friday night in the 2017 Major League Soccer Super Draft presented by adidas. The dynamic duo of Marcus Epps and Lindo Mfeka were drafted in the second round and were selected in the top-30 overall picks.

WLBT-TV Jackson

Jackson, MS

