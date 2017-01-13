Jackson native Marcus Epps selected in MLS SuperDraft
A pair of Bulls were drafted Friday night in the 2017 Major League Soccer Super Draft presented by adidas. The dynamic duo of Marcus Epps and Lindo Mfeka were drafted in the second round and were selected in the top-30 overall picks.
