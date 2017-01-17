Houston man killed in Jackson accident

Houston man killed in Jackson accident

33 min ago

Jackson police and emergency crews responded to the crash of an 18-wheeler into the bridge pylon on I-55 at Fortification Street on Tuesday morning. A semi-tractor trailer, belonging to Franklin Corp., was traveling southbound on the interstate and going under the Fortification Street bridge when it struck the concrete support squarely on the passenger side.

