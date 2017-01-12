Hinds County Sheriff's Office searching for missing mother and child
Hinds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing a missing mother and child. 32-year-old Kristin Meador along with her 8-month-old son Ashton were last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at her aunt's residents on Cherry Hill Drive in south Jackson.
