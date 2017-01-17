Higher Risk of Heart Disease for Blac...

Higher Risk of Heart Disease for Blacks in Poorer Neighborhoods

Black Americans who live in poor neighborhoods are at higher risk for heart disease and stroke than those who live in wealthier areas, a new study finds. Researchers analyzed data collected from black men and women in Jackson, Miss., who participated in a government-funded study between 2000 and 2011.

