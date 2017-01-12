Governor sets $51 million more in Mississippi budget cuts
Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday ordered another $51 million in cuts from Mississippi's $6.4 billion budget, as state revenues continue to lag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|7 hr
|Economy
|4
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|10 hr
|Lord bless you
|1
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Jan 5
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Victoria Hall
|150
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC