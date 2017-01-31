Government Warns Of Scam Targeting Vu...

Government Warns Of Scam Targeting Vulnerable Black Churchgoers

Federal Trade Commission attorney Sana Chriss said the agency received reports that people are approaching some Black church communities about the fake program. Heard about a gov't program that'll pay monthly bills for an up-front payment or processing fee? It's a scam! More: https://t.co/7iQaA2Hxla pic.twitter.com/7yDU3XeZDq "And, because it comes up in church, the scam might seem like it could be legit," Chriss stated.

