Give everyone a chance at a quality e...

Give everyone a chance at a quality education

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Wave

Proponents for a parents' right to choose their children's school gathered with other like minded families and students representing a number of public charter, religious and some home schooling institutions at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, to celebrate National School Choice Week. Not the schools, per se, but the way we've historically set them up as geographically based monopolies where only those with the means to move or pay tuition are able to choose a different option than the one assigned to their neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr melvin perez 20,787
Two spell one captain 17 hr You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
Thots Jan 25 I_m55S 1
Thank The Creator Jan 19 truth hurts 2
mlk day Jan 16 Thomas A 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC