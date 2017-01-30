Give everyone a chance at a quality education

Proponents for a parents' right to choose their children's school gathered with other like minded families and students representing a number of public charter, religious and some home schooling institutions at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, to celebrate National School Choice Week. Not the schools, per se, but the way we've historically set them up as geographically based monopolies where only those with the means to move or pay tuition are able to choose a different option than the one assigned to their neighborhood.

