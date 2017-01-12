Girl travels around the US giving hugs to police officers

Her parents set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising travel funds and want to help their young daughter complete her goal She and her parents have called the effort 'RosalynLoves' and made a website to allow others to follow the young girl's journey A seven-year-old girl from Louisiana is showing law enforcement officers appreciation in a special way: one hug at a time. Rosalyn has made it her goal to travel around the country to greet an officer in every state with a hug and a sticker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.