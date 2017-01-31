Emmett Till's accuser allegedly confe...

Emmett Till's accuser allegedly confesses that her claims were false

23 hrs ago

JACKSON, MS - There is stunning new information in the murder case of Emmett Till. A new book reveals that Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who testified that the teenager made inappropriate comments to her, made false claims.

