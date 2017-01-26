District at Eastover adds restaurants, retail tenants
In addition to Cantina Laredo, three more retailers have been added to the list of the first retail and restaurant tenants at the District at Eastover in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|19 hr
|yep
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Thots
|Wed
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|Jan 15
|Lord bless you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC